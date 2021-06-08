in U.S.

School awarded diploma to Hispanic reprimanded for wearing Mexican flag at graduation

A young Hispanic resident of North Carolina to whom they withheld their graduation diploma For breaking the dress code by carrying the Mexican flag on his back at the ceremony, he received the certificate on Monday.

Ever lopez, 18, was reprimanded at his graduation ceremony at Asheboro High School last Thursday for wearing a flag of Mexico, covering his back.

In a video recorded by one of the people who attended the graduation ceremony, the Hispanic is seen in the line of students carrying a large flag on his gown.

At the moment when his diploma was due, a school official refuses to hand over the document, and the young man returns to his post.

In a statement sent to local media, the school said that “We strongly support our students’ expressions of heritage at the right time and place.”

However, officials cautioned that the graduation dress code shared with students in advance stipulates that wearing a flag constitutes an infraction.

After the protest of López and some of his classmates, this Monday the school sent the young man his diploma.

Other students wore some clothes that highlighted their Mexican origin, but only López wore a flag on his toga.

Asheboro is located in central North Carolina. The city has a population of about 26,000 inhabitants, 25.4% of Hispanic origin, according to Census data.

