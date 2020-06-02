Creators, interpreters, professionals, promoters and managers of culture can participate in the call for Scholarships for Study Abroad, in order to carry out full-time master’s or doctoral studies at foreign academic institutions in the disciplines of Architecture, Visual Arts, Dance, Design, Cultural Studies, Cultural Management, Literature, Audiovisual Media, Music, Restoration of Cultural Heritage and Theater.

The scholarship includes support for maintenance and medical insurance, in addition to the complementary annual contribution for tuition and enrollment, for a maximum amount of $ 200 thousand pesos. The period of support will be up to 24 months for a master’s degree, 48 months for a doctorate and a maximum of 60 months for a direct doctorate.

The application will take place in two administrative phases, the first by Conacyt and the second by Fonca. In the first, which will take place from June 1 to July 17, they must upload the documentation required in the call on the site

https://miic.conacyt.mx/becas/acceso.html; in the second stage, once completed and after having accepted the previous process, the applicant must register on the platform https://foncaenlinea.cultura.gob.mx/, from August 10 to 21, according to the discipline of your interest.

Fonca will announce the results on September 25 on the online Fonca portal; then, those selected will go through the registration process with Conacyt, which will report the results on October 12 through its website.

The Scholarship Program for Study Abroad seeks to strengthen quality artistic and cultural education and research, while offering cultural professionals in Mexico the possibility of entering prestigious universities worldwide.

