Amid uncertainties regarding the new coronavirus, which causes covid-19, especially on the possibility of the emergence of a new drug that is capable of treating the disease efficiently, international markets operate in a general decline on Friday, 24. This movement reverses the gains position of the last two days. In Asia, markets closed down, and in Europe, indices opened the day’s trades down.

There are initial reports that studies by the American company Gilead Sciences with antiviral remive to treat coronavirus have failed. A few days ago, the markets had a widespread increase due to the possibility of a remedy being able to fight, according to initial reports, effectively the pandemic. With this possibility now nullified, at least for now, the indices again reflect market uncertainties.

According to a report in the British newspaper Financial Times, the remdesivir drug showed disappointing results in the first clinical test to verify its possible effectiveness against the coronavirus. A document on the subject was accidentally published on the World Health Organization (WHO) website and viewed by the Financial Times.

The research pointed out that there was no improvement in the patients’ health conditions. WHO said the report is still being revised and was released by mistake. Gilead pointed out that the document included “inappropriate characterizations about the study”.

Investors are also looking forward to Germany’s Ifo sentiment index, which should continue to show the impact of the disease on confidence in the business sector of Europe’s largest economy. UK retail sales data have already been revealed, which fell by a record 5.1% in March from February.

European Exchanges

At 4:19 am, Brasília time, the London Stock Exchange fell 1.32%, the Frankfurt stock fell 1.65% and the Paris stock fell 1.42%. In Milan, Madrid and Lisbon, losses were 1.53%, 1.85% and 1.26%, respectively.

Asian handbags

In mainland China, Shanghai Compound declined 1.06%, to 2,808.53 points, and the less comprehensive Shenzhen Compound fell 1.48%, to 1,736.93 points, ignoring a decision by the Chinese central bank (called PBoC) of reduce the interest rate on its targeted medium-term credit line, from 3.15% to 2.95%.

In other parts of Asia, Japanese Nikkei fell 0.86% in Tokyo, to 19,262.00 points, while Hang Seng retreated 0.61% in Hong Kong, to 23,831.33 points, South Korean Kospi yielded 1.34% in Seoul, at 1,889.01 points, and the Taiex fell 0.18% in Taiwan, at 10,347.36 points.

In Oceania, on the other hand, the Australian Stock Exchange went blue, helped by oil companies, whose shares have risen in line with the recovery in oil prices in recent days. The S & P / ASX 200 advanced 0.49% in Sydney, at 5,242.60 points.

Petroleum

Oil futures contracts operate high on Friday morning, expanding the robust gains from the previous two sessions, after suffering historical upsets earlier this week. Tensions between the US and Iran continue to support the commodity. In addition, there were signs this week that OPEC + could deepen production cuts. At 4:34 am (Brasília time), WTI oil for June rose 0.79% on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), at $ 16.63 a barrel, while Brent for the same month advanced 0.70% on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), at $ 21.48 a barrel.

