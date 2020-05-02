BRASILIA – Three pro-Bolsonaro protesters who attacked nurses during a peaceful act held in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, were identified by the Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District (Coren-DF). The agency gathered all the evidence of the attacks and is going to prosecute them.

Nurses had to leave the scene accompanied by military police

Photo: Playback / Estadão

The act of the group of 60 nurses for better working conditions and the maintenance of social isolation took place quietly on Friday morning, 1st, in the square that is surrounded by the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. The nurses, dressed in lab coats and wearing protective masks, stood in rows, holding crosses and respecting the recommended distance of at least one meter between each one.

On the posters, phrases such as “nursing in mourning for professionals who are victims of the covid-19. Stay at home”. The act also paid homage to the memory of the 55 nurses, technicians and assistants who have already lost their lives on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

The demonstration remained peaceful, until a man and a woman in green and yellow clothes, carrying a Brazilian flag, screamed for physical and verbal attacks against nurses who participated in the act. One of the nurses, who protested silently and did not react, was pushed violently by the attacker.

The nurses were called “shameless”, “cowards” and “functional illiterates”. Finally, nurses had to leave the scene accompanied by military police.

A third person who was part of the group of attackers made a video and posted it on social media, saying the protest was “fake News”, that homeless people had been approached and convinced to wear white coats to pass for doctors. After exceeding 20,000 views, the video was deleted, according to Coren.

The council said it had gathered all the evidence and would prosecute each one for the acts. “The ignorance and violence perpetrated against Nursing in the Federal District, in the middle of Workers’ Day, will not go unpunished, it will be answered in court, so that it will not be repeated”, declared the organ.

Regrettably, said Coren, “the episode portrays the sad reality of thousands of nursing professionals, who work to save lives and suffer violence in hospitals in the country, silent and silent, with no chance to defend themselves”.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.