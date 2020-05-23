Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on July 24, 2020 to discuss the results of the second quarter to end on June 30, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled to start at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) and a press release for the results will be released at 7am (Eastern Time).

To obtain access to the conference call, listeners must contact the conference call operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 in North America, or +1 (409) 207-6955, outside North America, approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference, and the access code is 4013483.

The conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast with audio only. Listeners must log in 15 minutes before the conference starts to test their browsers and sign up for the Internet broadcast. After the conference call, a retransmission will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until August 24, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 in North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside North America, providing access code 7688409.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world’s largest supplier of technology for the characterization, drilling, production and processing of reservoirs for the oil and gas sector. With sales of products and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 103,000 people representing more than 170 nationalities at the end of the first quarter of 2020, Schlumberger provides the most comprehensive range of products and services in the industry, from exploration to production , and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to provide sustainable reservoir performance.

Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $ 32.92 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.slb.com.

Simon Farrant – Vice President, Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited

Joy V. Domingo – Investor Relations Officer, Schlumberger Limited

Office +1 (713) 375-3535

investor-relations@slb.com

