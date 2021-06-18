Schick makes life difficult for Croatia

06/18/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Insufficient draw for Croatia against a Czech Republic that was clearly from more to less. Modric’s team was surprised during the first half hour, although he reacted timidly after the break to rush his qualifying options for the second round.

Croatia

Czech Republic

Croatia

Livakovic; Gvardiol, Vida, Lovren, Vrsaljko; Kovacic (Brozovic, 87 ‘), Modric; Brekalo (Ivanusec, 46 ‘), Kramaric (Vlasic, 62’), Perisic; Rebic (Petkovic, 46 ‘).

Czech Republic

Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holes (Alex Kral, 63 ‘); Jankto (Sevcik, 74 ‘), Darida (Barak, 87’), Masopust (Hlozek, 63 ‘); Schick (Krmencik, 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 36 Schick, from a penalty. 1-1 M. 47 Perisic.

Referee

Del Cerro Grande (Spain). TA: Lovren (35 ‘) / Masopust (50’), Boril (82 ‘), Hlozek (90’).

Incidents

Hampden Park. 55,000 viewers.

The Czech Republic surprised at the beginning with two clear arrivals on the goal defended by Livakovic. Jaroslav Silhavy’s pupils once again demonstrated from the beginning that they are a very complete and seamless set. Without being showy in attack, the Czechs easily annulled their rivals for much of the first half.

Croatia was encouraged, who was able to go ahead after a good rehearsed play that ended with Perisic’s shot at the hands of Vaclik. But in 26 ‘one of the plays came key to the meeting. Schick received an elbow from Lovren and the blood passed sentence. The VAR notified Del Cerro, who reviewed the play and did not hesitate for a second to point out the maximum penalty. Schick, still bleeding, He threw to the right of Livakovic, who moved to his left.

The 1-0 rose to the scoreboard, although the crash could have changed at the time: Rebic he received only inside the area but his shot went, incomprehensibly, very far from the Czech goal. From here, Croatia took full control, although a distant shot from Kramaric it was the only highlight of Zlatko Dalic’s men before the break.

After the restart, Croatia did not take more than two minutes to tie the match. Kramaric put a ball into play very quickly in the center of the field to enable Perisic, who cut and hit to the long stick to a thousand wonders.

The 1-1 did not give the expected wings to Croatia, which, led by Modric, did not lock up the Czech Republic until the last bars. Soucek, from outside the area and HlozekVolleyballs were the clearest chances for the Czechs in the second. The last of the meeting was for the newly admitted Blasic, which was not well profiled and missed what could have been the winning goal for Croatia in the last actions of regulation time.