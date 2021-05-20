Schedules, TV and how to follow Rahm and García in the PGA

Behind the Augusta Masters arrives at Movistar + the PGA Championship, second Grand Slam of the season from the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island (South Carolina), with Jon rahm Y Sergio garcia as representatives of Spanish golf.

Movistar Golf (dial 57) will offer a total of 24 hours live, from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 1:00 a.m. #Vamos (dial 8) will broadcast the final part of each day.

From the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the best players on the circuit meet in a tournament of which the American Collin morikawa is the current champion. The current edition is marked by the controversy of the laser, since it will be the first time that its use is allowed in a ‘large’. Most players have been against the use of this device.

This Pete Dye-designed seaside course hosted in 1991 the exciting victory of the American team in the Ryder cup, by a single point difference and after the German Bernhard Langer had in his hands the putt that could give the second consecutive draw in the duel between continents. It also hosted the PGA Championship in 2012 with the triumph of Rory McIlroy.

Jon Rahm and Sergio García will be the Spanish tricks in a tournament in which Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the US Open in 2020, McIlroy, the world no. 1 Dustin Johnson and the texan Jordan sppieth (may be the sixth golfer in history to have the four ‘bigs’) start as favorites. Justin thomasThe current No. 2 in the rankings, he could snatch No. 1 from Johnson if he wins the PGA and DJ doesn’t finish at least fifth alone.