Schedules to see the ONE on TNT 1 in Latin America

A title fight involving perhaps the greatest flyweight in contact sports history is what will spearhead the return of ONE Championship to cable television in the United States.

Three years after his arrival in the Asian promotion, Demetrious Johnson will challenge the champion of the division, Adriano Moraes, in what will be the Brazilian’s fourth starting defense.

In the co-star engagement, the former monarch of UFC and Strikeforce, Eddie alvarez, will look to climb the division rankings when facing the Georgia native, Iuri Lapicus.

Next, the event schedules for Latin America. The undercard will take place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela:

Lead Card (Preliminaries): 20:30 pm EST / 17:30 pm Main Card: 22:00 EST / 19:00 PST.

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast in the United States. For people who are in other territories, it will be available for free from the ONE app or its YouTube channel.