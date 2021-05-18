schedules, to-do list, and Meet integration in Docs

Google today announced a significant number of productivity and collaborative work-related news for Workspace at Google I / O, its annual developer event. These include the possibility of creating schedules in their online spreadsheets, the creation of task lists with assignments to each worker or the integration of Google Meet in Google Docs, so that employees can see and hear each other while working on the same document.

All these novelties are included in a new product called Smart Canvas, already available in Google Workspace and which will be incorporated, from today until the end of the year, all the news that have been announced.

One of the most interesting functions that is already available and incorporates Smart Canvas is that of cross mentions in Google Docs, that allow you to connect documents, templates, task lists and users simply using the formula @ + name of the document you want to link. This new tool is complemented by another novelty, that of contact cards, which offer a summary of the information contained in the files or the contact data of the linked persons, to give a more complete view of the different elements at stake without switch tabs.

Smart Canvas is also adding a new feature by which Google documents can be shared and edited on Meet, so teams can work on them while interacting via video and voice. This option is already available, and from autumn of this year Meet will be integrated directly into Docs, to be able to open video chat while working on any fileincluding spreadsheets and presentations, without switching tabs.

And it will not be the only novelty related to video chat, since Google has announced that it is going to expand the languages ​​of its simultaneous subtitles – now there are five – and that will implement real-time subtitle translation throughout the summer from English to Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Greater control of tasks

Beyond the novelties aimed at improving communication, Smart Canvas also includes functions focused on productivity and greater control of projectssuch as tools to create to-do lists, work table templates, assisted writing, or the ability to create schedules in spreadsheets.

Docs task lists allow you to create a list of pending jobs from today, and in the coming months they will offer the possibility of assigning each of them to a person from the team, to which each assignment will appear in the Google Tasks tab, in such a way that it is easier for you to manage everything they have to do.

Table templates, meanwhile, offer administrators the ability to quickly generate documents of interaction with workers -as voting tables on certain topics-, project monitoring -with information on the milestones and the current status of each task-, or summary of future meetings -by importing all the relevant information of a call from the calendar.

As for the typing assistant, it will add to the warnings about spelling and concordance errors that are already active style suggestions and alerts about words that may be offensive.

Spreadsheets, meanwhile, will incorporate new views as the main novelty, among which Google highlights the possibility of create schedules to keep track of all project progress information on a single screen, with data such as the name of the task, the department and the person in charge of it, the start and end dates or the development point where it is located.

Likewise, they will also offer new data analysis functions that will suggest formulas to users to obtain more information from the content they dump into the spreadsheet.