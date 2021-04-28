schedules, shifts and security for an unusual appointment in Madrid

Citizens vote in the regional elections of May 2019, in an electoral college in Madrid. (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

The Community of Madrid has an appointment with the polls in the May 4 elections. More than 5 million citizens are summoned to go to one of the electoral colleges in the region on a very atypical day, a Tuesday, and not a Sunday, a weekday without classes, in which popular sovereignty will take over the centers schools, sports centers, town halls.

The call is marked by the abnormality of the date, after the May 2 holiday, by the advance (not two years after the start of the legislature) and by the controls required to summon voters in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are the keys to not getting lost and exercising your right safely and clearly:

The schedules

The schools will open their doors on Tuesday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. If just at 20:00 there is still a citizen inside the center or at their entrance, their vote will also be admitted.

Schedule recommendations for the covid

You can go to vote at any time, but it is recommended that those over 65 years of age vote from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and that people with symptoms or active disease do so during the last hour of the day, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The ideal cast would be like this:

– From 10:00 to 12:00, those over 65 years old.

– From 19:00 to 20:00, symptomatic people or people with active disease.

– From 12:00 to 19:00, the rest of the citizens.

Vote and work, compatible

Employed employees are entitled to paid leave to vote for up to four hours, depending on the time their regular hours coincide with the opening hours of the school. Workers with reduced hours may benefit from a proportional reduction of the permit.

Labor lawyers remind that companies will not be able to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.