What time does the virtual W Series Championship start? How can I follow this category? The women’s single-seater competition will hold its third simracing event today at Brands Hatch. Who will take the cat to the water?

Today, Thursday June 25, the third round of the virtual W Series championship is held, the only modality that will compete in the category this year. The contest is made up of ten quotes in mythical circuits of this sport. Today’s will be held at Brands Hatch.

Each virtual event in the W Series will consist of a total of three races, which instead of a lap limit will have a time limit. The first will be in the order determined by the classification and will last 15 minutes. The second will last the same time, but the starting order will be made using an inverted grill. Finally, the third and last will be 20 minutes long and will have a traditional starting order.

In the Championship there is Spanish representation, and also, by triple game. Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí They will carry the flag of our country in the virtual W Series.

APPOINTMENT 3: BRANDS HATCH, 20: 00-21: 30 CEST

First race: 15 minutes Second race: 15 minutes Third race: 20 minutes

PUNCTUATION*

Points they get from first to 15th in each race: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

* In all races, a point will be awarded to the driver who achieves the fastest lap.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE CHAMPIONSHIP

It can be followed through the official channels ofYouTube, Facebook and Twitch of the W Series. The event will be narrated by simracing commentator Luke Crane and will feature commentary from David Coulthard, Lee Mackenzie and Billy Monger. Also, In this portal we will keep you informed with a detailed chronicle of each of the appointments.

THIS IS THE CHAMPIONSHIP:

POS. PILOT POINTS one. Beitske Visser 100 points two. Irina Sidorkova 86 points 3. Alice Powell 58 points Four. Nerea Martí 57 points 5. Caitlin Wood 56 points 6. Emma Kimiläinen 52 points 7. Marta Garcia 52 points 8. Tasmin Pepper 48 points 9. Gosia Rdest 43 points 10. Jessica Hawkins 38 points

WHAT SIMULATOR DO THEY RUN WITH?

Seat: Playseat Evolution Alcantara Steering wheel and pedals: Logitech G920 Helmets: Logitech PRO X Keyboard: Logitech G915 Webcam: Logitech webcam

