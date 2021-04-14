Schedules for the ONE on TNT 2 in Latin America

The second edition of ONE on TNT 2 will have two champions competing on the Main Card.

In the closing fight, the Lightweight monarch, Christian lee, will fulfill his second starting defense when he faces the experienced Timofey Nastyukhin, who is 4 – 1 in his last five appearances with the promotion.

The commitment that precedes it is about a muay thai contest that finds the Atomweight champion of kickboxing, Janet todd, measuring itself against the norway Anne Line Stogstad, which in its promotional debut beat Soul Juniko by unanimous decision.

The Preliminary Billboard is composed in this way:

Shinechagtga Zolsetseg vs. Yoshiki nakaharaKim kyu sung vs. Wang ShuoMitchell chamale vs. Shuya Kamikubo

Argentina and Chile:

Lead Card (Preliminaries): 21:30 pm Main Card: 23:30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela:

Lead Card (Preliminaries): 7:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. Main Card: 9:30 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.