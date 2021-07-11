Schedules for Latin America of the British GP F1

The circuit

Silverstone It is considered the cathedral of world motorsport, built on an inactive airfield after the Second World War, and the runways began to be used for racing in 1947. The three take-off runways, laid out in the classic triangular format of the time , can still be appreciated within the circuit.

The first Grand Prix was the inaugural round of the World Championship of Formula 1 on May 13, 1950 where the veteran Giuseppe Farina, who would take the title that year, won the race with his Alfa Romeo 158.

Despite numerous changes to the layout over the years, Silverstone has always maintained its essential character as one of the fastest tracks on the calendar of the F1while historic corners like Maggotts, Becketts and Abbey provide some of the greatest challenges for racing drivers anywhere in the world.

Where do the names of the Silverstone curves come from?

Data and numbers:

Carrera British GP Silverstone location, England Silverstone track Track length 5,891 km Race distance 52 laps / 306.20 km Direction of travel Clockwise Turns 18 (8 left, 10 right) Percentage of total load per lap 70% Top speed 328 km / h Left Pole Position

The New Format

The Formula 1 presents a new format in track activities during the British Grand Prix, establishing the new form for qualifying called “Sprint”. Here we detail the new format:

On Friday there will only be one practice session one hour long. In the afternoon of the same Friday it is disputed the grade as we know it, with Q1, Q2 and Q3, and will serve to decide the starting order for qualifying with sprint race. Saturday morning they dispute free practice 2, also one hour long. Later, the first classification with “sprint” race from F1, and will consist of 17 laps. The starting order will be by how they finished in the classification on Friday, and their result will decide the winner of the Pole Position, it will not count as a GP victory, but it will award points: 3 for the first place, 2 for the second and 1 for the third. Sunday the British GP race, it will be the same format as always. It only changes the starting order which is decided by the sprint race on Saturday.

This will be the new format that will be used in only three Grand Prix this season 2021: Britain, Italy Y Brazil. If you want to know more about the so-called Sprint race, click on the following links.

