Schedules for Latin America of the Austrian GP F1

The Formula 1 2021 faces this coming weekend the last appointment of its European triplet that began two weeks ago at Paul Ricard. The circuit of Red Bull Ring will once again host a Grand Circus race for the second consecutive weekend, after the Styrian GP last Sunday

The Österreichring Circuit was built in 1969 as a replacement for the Zeltweg airfield circuit. The track known today as the Red Bull Ring, built during the winter of 1995, was designed by Hermann Tilke who promised to turn the Osterreichring into a shorter, more modern track. The A1 Ring, as it was known, opened in 1996, and the Formula 1 He hit the circuit a year later.

The Red Bull Ring It is a medium downforce circuit, it has 4,318 kilometers in which three straights stand out and since 2017 it has been made up of 10 curves, since now the one that joins the 1 with the end of the straight is counted, which is actually an extension of the straight. Of its curves, seven are to the right and only three to the left. Turn 1 bears the name Niki Lauda (formerly Castrol), turn 3 AMS AG, turn 3 is known as Rauch, 9 is named after Rindt in honor of the first Austrian world champion, and 10 is nominated from Cashback World, previously Red Bull Mobile.

Austrian GP race Spielberg Venue Red Bull Ring Track Length of Track 4,318 Kilometers Race Distance 71 laps / 306.45 km Direction of Travel Clockwise Curves 10 (3 left, 7 right) Percentage of total load per lap 65% Top speed 322 km / h Pole Position Left

