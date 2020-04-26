Facebook Gaming will broadcast the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, which will have the presence of several of the best tennis players in the world. All of them will face each other in the Tennis World Tour (Nacon Gaming) video game in a new tournament that aims to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

Where to see the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual

The tournament will be held April 27-30 and it can be followed in Spanish through the Play Station Spain Facebook and in English through the Official Facebook of the Mutua Madrid Open. The broadcasts will begin at 3:00 p.m. every day and they will have a double screen where you can see the reactions of the two tennis players who are playing from home.

The broadcast, similar to the television production that is carried out for the conventional Mutua Madrid Open, will include the presentation of each match, with narration and comments, interviews with the tennis players after each match and the presence of special guests, such as extenistas or renowned journalists . A summary program with the highlights of the day will be the highlight of each day of competition.

Rafa Nadal, main attraction of this tournament, has been framed in ‘the Group of death’ together with Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray. Group 2, David ferrer will have as rivals Dominic Thiem, to Diego Schwartzman already John Isner. Without Spaniards, Group 3 is made up of Stefanos Tsisispas, Fabio Fognini, Kei Nishikori and Frances Tiafoe; and Group 4 for Alexander Zverev, David Goffin, Karen Khachanov and Lucas Pouille.

The only Spanish trick in the women’s table is Carla Suarez, which has been classified in Group 1 along with Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic and Fiona Ferro. Group 2 is made up of Elina Svitolina, Johanna Konta, Victoria Azarenka and Sorana Cirstea; Group 3 by Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys, Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Wozniacki; and the 4 by Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber, Donna Vekic and Eugenie Bouchard.

“The tournament will have a donation of 300,000 euros in both tables (150,000 ATP and 150,000 WTA), from which the winners will be able to decide the amount that they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems at the moment. Additionally, the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will donate a total of 50,000 euros to the Madrid Food Bank to help reduce the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, ”can be read on the Mutua Madrid Open website.