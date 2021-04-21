Schedules and where to watch the eighth games of Godó this Thursday

Fourth day of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, this Thursday the 22nd at the RCT Barcelona-1899.

The tournament can be followed on television on Teledeporte, Esport3 and Movistar +. As well as in the live broadcasts of the Mundo Deportivo website, which will follow with special attention the match of Rafael Nadal, against the Japanese Kei nishikori.

THE GAME SCHEDULE

Thursday April 22

Rafa Nadal court (11.00 am)

Albert Ramos (Esp) -Andrey Rublev (Rus / 3)

(not before 12.30 pm)

Alex de Minaur (Aus / 14) -Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 2)

(not before 4:00 p.m.)

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Kei Nishikori (Jap)

Bernabé Zapata (Span / Q) -Pablo Carreño (Span / 6)

Manolo Santana Track (11.00 am)

Denis Shapovarlov (Can / 7) -Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can / 10)

Roberto Bautista (Esp / 5) -Jannik Sinner (Ita / 11)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) -David Goffin (Bel / 8)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg / 4) or Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Corentin Moutet (Fra)