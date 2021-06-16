Schedules and where to watch Spaniards on TV at the Torrey Pines US Open

Torrey Pines (San Diego) will focus the interest of the golf world the next four days (Thursday to Sunday) on the US Open, third Granbd Slam 2021 and that they can continue at Movistar Golf and #Vamos. Jon rahmOne of the favorites in this field, it was not for nothing that he won the PGA Tour Farmers at the South Course in 2017, his first victory in the US; Sergio garcia Y Rafa cabrera They will be the representatives of the Spanish Navy.

Movistar Golf (dial 57) will offer the entire tournament live, a total of 32 hours. #Vamos (dial 8), the exclusive sports channel of Movistar +, will also broadcast the final part of each day.

First it was the Augusta Masters, then came the historic triumph of Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship and now it’s the turn of the US Open with a Jon Rahm who starts as one of the favorites in a field, Torrey Pines, who is more than good.

The Basque golfer lands in San Diego after overcoming COVID-19 and does so wanting to win his first ‘big’. Torrey Pines is one of his fetish courses. Since 2017, he is the player with the best results there. It was precisely on this route that he achieved his first victory on the PGA Tour. He came after an exceptional comeback on Sunday, hitting a 65-stroke, 7-under-par lap, and finishing his last lap with a spectacular birdie-eagle. In addition, Barrika’s could achieve number 1 in the world ranking if he wins the US Open and Dustin Johnson He is in 18th position or worse.

Brooks Koepka training on hole 8 of Torrey Pines’ South Course

Attractive matches

The first of the Spaniards to go out to play this Thursday will be Rafa Cabrera, he will do so at 8.35, local time in San Diego, nine hours more in mainland Spain (17.35 h.). Rafa will play with the Polish Adrian meronk, ranked via the European Tour mini order of merit, and the Korean Sung kang.

The next Spaniard to go on stage will be Sergio García. He will play in the afternoon shift of the first day, starting at 13.25 in Torrey Pines, 22.25 in mainland Spain. Sergio will be accompanied by Bubba watson Y Adam scott, three winners of the Augusta Masters.

The last one to play will be Jon Rahm, he will start at 13.36 on the tee at hole 10. At the same time, on the tee at hole 1, Dustin Johnson will do it, Rory McIlroy Y Justin rose, one of the most attractive parties. The Basque will share a group with the Australian Marc leishman and the american Patrick Reed. The departure time in mainland Spain will be 22.36.

Other interesting groups:

– Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry, three winners of the British Open.

– Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, three winners of the PGA Championship.

– Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland, all winners of the US Open.

– Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson.

The US Open will start at 6.45 am with Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari and Greyson Sigg on the tee at hole 1. The last match will be at 14.42, 23.42 in Spain.

Hours at Movistar Golf

Thursday 17: 20.00h. at 04.00h.

Friday 18: 20.00h. at 04.00h.

Saturday 19: 19.00h. at 03.00h.

Sunday 20: 18.00h. at 02.15h.

Hours in #Vamos

Thursday 17: 22.55h. at 00.25h.

Friday 18: 23.45h. at 04.00h.

Saturday 19: Start at 11.30pm.

Sunday 20: 01.15h. at 02.15h.