Schedules and where to see the race

Formula 1 is back, and it does so on a historic circuit. The Imola GP (Emilia-Romana GP) repeats this season of F1 2021. There, temperatures are expected lower than those of the first GP of this season, which will change the hierarchy of the grid. For example, some teams seem to do better in high temperatures, while others have suffered from it. This is the case with Alpine, which is expected to perform somewhat more in lower temperatures.

Also, most equipment will bring updates to their cars. Another reason to keep an eye on this race, as there could be surprises. Big revs are not expected, but small improvements make all the difference on a grid as tight as this year. We will also see if the Mercedes was a one-off slump or if they really are in trouble against Red Bull. In principle, it is to be expected that Red Bull will be at the fore again, especially considering that they had problems in the past GP. So, without those drawbacks, at the Imola GP, they could make the final assault on victory.

This circuit is fast, it needs a good engine. Therefore, we will see that Alpine will sufferGiven the great improvement of Honda, it seems that the Renault engine is the one that occupies the last position of the grid. Last year the track record was made by Lewis Hamilton, with a 1:15 ″ 484. This year it will not be so easy, in addition, that the race is many turns (63) and anything can happen.

You already know that this year you will be able to watch the race on DAZN, or also from the channels of this service through Movistar +, after the agreement that the streaming company has made to keep the broadcasting rights of F1. And so that you do not lose detail, here you go the schedules:

* UPDATE: I have updated the schedules as the Imola GP has been changed due to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The FP2s have been moved forward one hour, from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. And the FP3 and qualifying are also advanced one hour, going from 12:00 and 15:00 to 11:00 and 14:00 respectively. The race remains at 3:00 p.m. # 8211; # 8211; – Day Session Schedule Friday April 16 Free practice 1 11:30 Friday April 16 Free practice 2 14:00 Saturday April 17 Free practice 3 11:00 Saturday April 17 Qualifying 14:00 Sunday April 18 Race 15:00