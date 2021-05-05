Schedules and where to see the Mutua Madrid Open: Nadal-Alcaraz, star match

The Mutua Madrid Open brings together the men’s ATP Masters 1000 and the women’s WTA 1000 at the Caja Mágica facilities in the Spanish capital.

You can follow the tournament on television on Teledeporte and Movistar + (on #Vamos and Movistar + Deportes). Also Mundo Deportivo narrates live the best matches of the competition.

This Wednesday, May 5, special follow-up to the generational clash between Rafa Nadal, 34, and Carlos Alcaraz, who turns 18 facing his idol at the Manolo Santana Stadium. It will be no earlier than 3:00 p.m.

These are the official hours:

ORDER OF PLAY WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Manolo Santana Stadium (11.00 am)

Alejandro Davidovich (Esp) -Daniil Medvedev (Rus / 2)

(not before 1:00 p.m.)

Ashleigh Barty (Aus / 1) -Petra Kvitova (Che / 9)

(not before 3:00 p.m.)

Rafa Nadal (Esp / 1) -Carlos Alcaraz (Esp / WC)

(not before 7:00 p.m.)

Aryna Sabalenka (Blr / 5) -Elise Mertens (Bel / 13)

(not before 8:00 p.m.)

Benoit Paire (Fra) -Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 4)

Arantxa Sánchez Stadium (11.00 am)

Paula Badosa (Esp) -Belinda Bencic (Sui / 8)

Kei Nishikori (Jap) -Alexander Zverev (Ale / 5)

(not before 3:00 p.m.)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) -Karolina Muchova (Che)

Roberto Bautista (Esp / 9) -John Isner (USA)

Casper Ruud (Nor) -Yoshihito Nishioka (Jap / LL)

Stage 3 (11.00 am)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg / 7) -Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

John Millman (Aus) -Daniel Evans (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin (Aus / Q) -Jannik Sinner (Ita / 14)

Track 4 (11.00 am)

Cristian Garín (Chi / 16) -Dominik Koepfer (Ale)

M. Granollers / H. Zeballos (Esp / Arg) -K. Khachanov / A. Rublev (Rus)

Albert Ramos (Esp) -Federio Delbonis (Arg / Q)