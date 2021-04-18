Schedules and where to see the first day of Monday of Godó

This Monday begins the development of the main draw of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de God TrophyOr, at RCT Barcelona-1899, with a limited capacity of 1,000 fans, respecting the current anti-Covid-19 security regulations.

An illustrious like the French will be on track Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, back on the slopes after a major back injury. Rafa Nadal, the two-time champion, will also compete in the center Kei Nishikori. A former finalist will open the program, Cuenca Pablo Andújar.

The guest Jaume munar and the ‘qualy’ Bernabé Zapata also come into action, as well as Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño taking the temperature to the tournament by doing double before his debut in singles.

Rafael Nadal will already know his rival, who will come out of the duel between the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and the dutch Tallon griekspoor.

On television, Teledeporte, Esport3 and Movistar + will cover the competition, from 11.00 am this Monday, April 19.

THE GAME SCHEDULE

Monday April 19

Rafa Nadal court (11.00 am)

Gilles Simon (Fra) -Pablo Andújar (Esp)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) -Egor Gerasimov (Blr)

Kei Nishikori (Jap) -Guido Pella (Arg)

Thiago Monteiro (Bra) -Jaume Munar (Esp / WC)

Manolo Santana Track (11.00 am)

Jeremy Chard (Fra) -Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo)

Bernabé Zapata (Esp / Q) -Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus / Q)

Benoit Paire (Fra) -Federico Gaio (Ita / LL)

Ilya Ivashka (Blr / Q) -Tallon Griekspoor (Hol / Q)

Track 2 (12.00 hours)

W. Koolhof (Hol / L. Kubot (Pol) -C. Alcaraz / P. Carreño (Esp / WC)

Sumit Nagal (Ind / Q) -Pierre Hugues Herbert (Fra)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) -Salvatore Caruso (Ita)