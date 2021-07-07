Schedules and TV to follow Jon Rahm at the Scottish Open

The European Tour will call from this Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick (Scotland) for the dispute of Scottish Open, an illustrious tournament of the circuit that distributes 8 million dollars in prizes and that will have the participation of 8 Spaniards led by the US Open champion Jon Rahm.

The Scottish Open can be followed live through the Movistar Golf channel (dial 57). The retransmissions Thursday 8 and Friday 9 July will be from 3.30 to 7.30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The third and fourth days on the weekend, Movistar will connect from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Jon Rahm, one of the great favorites for the title, has been included in the stellar match with the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and the american Justin Thomas. Your group leaves (tee 1) this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time, one more hour in mainland Spain. Sebas Gª Rodríguez He also leaves in the afternoon shift while the last Spanish to leave will be Jorge Campillo, from the 10th tee at 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. in our country), along with the Australian Ryan Fox and the Englishman Jordan Smith.

The other five Spaniards present at the Scottish Open will play tomorrow’s shift: Pablo Larrazábal, Adri Arnaus, Nacho Elvira, Álvaro Quirós and Adrián Otaegui

Other outstanding groups for these first two days of competition in Escocia are Collin Morikawa, Lee Westwood and Robert MacIntyre; Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood; Y Francesco Molinari, Aaron Rai and Bernd Wiesberger.