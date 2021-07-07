Schedules and TV of Brazil

07/07/2021 at 10:46 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Copa América 2021 reaches its end with a real highlight in the final: Leo Messi’s Argentina will try to banish the current champion, Neymar’s Brazil. The albiceleste got rid of a combative Colombia in the penalty shoot-out, while the Brazilians had enough a victory by the minimum against Peru to seal their pass to the final.

The Argentine star, who will be presented in Maracaná still without having resolved its future after ending the contract with FC Barcelona, is the absolute leader of Argentina: He is the top scorer (4) and the top assistant (5) of the tournament and his influence on the offensive game is total.

In the quarterfinals he participated directly in the three goals against Ecuador and in the semifinals he assisted Lautaro Martínez to overtake Argentina on the scoreboard and he also scored the first shot from 11 meters on the penalty shoot-out.

Brazil – Argentina, the most anticipated duel

Those of Tite have shown absolute authority throughout the Copa América. They add up to a total of 13 consecutive games without losing with 12 wins and only one draw and they have two defeats in their last 34 games. In this edition of the South American tournament they have scored 12 goals and have conceded only two in six games. With Neymar as the main star, this Brazil is a very strong team in all its lines and has a great capacity to generate scoring chances.

Lionel Scaloni’s men also reach the grand final without conceding a single defeatto. With three victories and a draw in the group stage, the Argentines have left Ecuador on the road and, above all, a tough Colombia that put them on the ropes. With Leo Messi at a stellar level, the albiceleste seeks to give a blow of authority against the current champion and in her fiefdom.

The final of the Copa América between Argentina and Brazil will be held in Maracaná next Sunday, July 11 at 02:00 CET (00:00 GMT) and can be followed both on TV3 and on the Ibai Twitch channel.