Schedules and how to follow the Spanish on TV in the Colonial and Denmark

Behind the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour moves this week to Fort Worh, (Texas) that welcomes the Colonial now called the Charles Schwab Challenge, a tournament with $ 7.5 million in prizes in which they play Sergio garcia, former tournament champion, and Rafa Cabrera.

Movistar Golf (dial 57) starts broadcasting this Thursday, May 27, from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the same time frame in which the second round will be broadcast on Friday 28. On the weekend, Movistar Golf will connect from 9:00 p.m. at 01.00 both on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of May.

For his part, the European tour It resumes its calendar with the Danish Open, which distributes 1.5 million euros in prizes and which is held in the town of Farso. There are 13 Spaniards in the running.

The event can be followed as usual at Movistar Golf, with the first round this Thursday, May 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the same time that the second round will follow on Friday 28. Both Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May, Movistar Golf It will connect from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.