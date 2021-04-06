Schedules and how to follow Rahm, García and Olazábal in the Masters on TV

The first Grand slam of the season begins this Thursday the 8th. Masters, in the always select and exclusive Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta (Georgia). The best golfers in the world in search of the precious Green jacket. It is undoubtedly one of the great sporting events of the year and Spanish golf will be represented by Txema Olazábal, double champion in 1994 and 1999, Sergio garcia, winner in 2017 and Jon rahm, with several top ten under his belt and who will compete with the premiere of paternity.

The Augusta Masters 2021 can be seen live on television through Movistar Golf (dial 57), of the Movistar + payment platform. The first two rounds of the tournament, on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 April, can be followed live from 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The third round of Saturday 10, will be broadcast from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. And the fourth and last, on Sunday the 11th, from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition, Movistar Golf will offer a signal from the ‘featured groups’ (most prominent groups of the tournament), the famous Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16 of the Augusta National, with schedules and channels yet to be confirmed.

Weather wise, rain shouldn’t be a serious problem at this Masters. According to the weather forecast for the four days of the tournament, there could be storms with electrical equipment on Thursday afternoon, and more isolated on Friday and Saturday, with light showers on Sunday morning. Some water, but nothing to suggest suspensions or postponements.