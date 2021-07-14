Schedules and how to follow Jon Rahm on TV at the British Open

The last ‘major’ of the season arrives after the Augusta Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open. Its about British open, from the Royal St George’s Golf Club, on Sandwich (England), from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 July.

Jon rahm, world No. 2 and champion of US Open a month ago, he arrived at his best moment of form, after achieving his first ‘big’ and fighting for the victory in the Scottish Open last weekend in North Berwick.

Movistar Golf (dial 57) will offer a total of 47 hours of live, from Thursday to Sunday. #Go (dial 8) will broadcast the final part of each day, with more than 10 hours of live in total.

We reached the equator of the month of July and for golf fans that is synonymous with the British Open in all its dimensions and more after the event was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. The only European Grand Slam is the last ‘major’ of the season, a must for golf lovers during the summer and on fantastic links, this time located on the southeast coast of England, 45 minutes by car from Canterbury.

The Royal St George’s Golf Club hosts the tournament again since its last edition with the historic triumph of the Northern Irishman Darren Clarke in 2011. It will host the 149th edition of an Open with a main incentive, which is none other than Jon Rahm. Barrika’s can emulate Tiger Woods Y Ben hogan, among others, and move to the select club of players who have conquered two ‘majors’ in a row, after winning the US Open in Torrey Pines.

Once again, Movistar Golf (dial 57) and #Vamos (dial 8 and 45) will be the channels in charge of not losing details of anything in the tournament and of giving full information about what the other four Spaniards in the running do: Sergio García, Rafa Cabrera, Jorge Campillo and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño.

Movistar Golf will have an exhaustive coverage with up to 47 hours of live spread over four days. On Thursday 15 and Friday 16, the broadcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. Saturday 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., while on Sunday it will run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For its part, #Vamos will focus on the final part of each day: Thursday, from 6.15pm to 8.30pm; Friday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, from 6:40 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.