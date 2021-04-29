Schedules and channels to see the fight Andy Ruiz vs. Chris arreola



Both fighters are California-born and of Mexican descent.

Photo: Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions / Courtesy

At Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, he will begin the new path to the title by Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz, when facing the experienced 40-year-old Chris arreola. Both were born in California and have Mexican ancestry.

To watch this lawsuit from home, in the United States it will be available to watch (PPV) Fox Sports and in Mexico it will be broadcast by TUDN and TV Azteca. Options to enjoy it in North America.

For the vast majority of Latin America, it will be seen through Canal Space, in Combate Space this Saturday, May 1.

In total there will be seven scheduled fights, including the main course: Ruiz – Arreola. And it will be preceded by the fight between Erislandy Lara and Thomas Lamanna for the vacant WBA middleweight world title.

Andy Ruiz was trained by Eddy Reynoso and he was satisfied with the results: “You will see a different Andy, fast, someone who is more dedicated to this sport, not like before that I was very fat and I did not mind training hard. Thank God we are one hundred percent, not yet where I want, but not where I was before ”.

Arreola last fought in August 2019 (Ruiz in December 2019) against Adam Kownacki and fell by unanimous decision in Brooklyn. His record is 38 wins (33 by knockout), 6 losses and 1 draw.

These are the schedules

Spain: 03:00 am (Sunday, May 2) / DAZN

United States: 9:00 pm / FOX Sports

Mexico: 9:00 pm / Canal Space / TUDN / TV Azteca

Colombia: 9:00 pm / Canal Space

Chile: 11:00 pm / Canal Space

Argentina: 11:00 pm / Canal Space

Peru: 9:00 pm / Canal Space

Andy Ruiz, more committed than ever to boxing. #MMA #MMAMexico pic.twitter.com/imUdbKFMcm – SoloMMA (@Solo_MMA) April 29, 2021

Full billboard

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola / Heavyweight.

Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas Lamanna / for the vacant WBA middleweight world title.

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota / Super welterweight.

Eduardo Ramírez vs Isaac Avelar / For the WBA Interim Featherweight World Title.

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Abel Ramos / Welterweight.

Jesús Alejandro Ramos vs Javier Molina / Welterweight.

Adrián Granados vs José Luis Sánchez / Welterweight.