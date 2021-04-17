Scheduled obsolescence: is your smartphone designed to break down quickly?

Your phone and other tech gadgets are made to be disposable and replaceable after a few months: true or false?

After 18 months of use, the battery no longer recharges the same. If any of the parts in the hardware are damaged, it is more difficult to find original replacement parts. Suddenly, the updates for certain applications and programs they are no longer available for that version of the operating system. The useful life of smartphones, as well as other mobile devices for personal use, is reduced with each passing day. This is how the planned obsolescence.

What is planned obsolescence?

Concepts, ideas and technology become obsolete as technical advancement and systems of thought evolve. For this reason, certain conceptions regarding gender or certain cultural practices can pass for archaic if they are not adapted to the contemporary sociocultural context.

The problem comes when, decanted from a consumption impulse, the technology of everyday use stops being functional within a few months of being purchased. The clearest example is smartphones that, propelled by a dubious stimulus for innovation, are replaced every 12 months by a “newer”. This phenomenon is known as planned obsolescence.

Although the concept is still problematic for certain academics, it is a reality that year after year, the large transnational companies dedicated to the development of these technologies launch a new version of the same cell phone. The changes are often minimal in the devices, but they generate a consumption rate that brings them Stratospheric economic rewards.

What are the consequences of this accelerated rate of consumption?

Some academics reduce programmed obsolescence to a conspiracy theory born of pseudoscience. Convinced of technical development at the service of humanity, they reduce the critical screen of consumption rate that powers the annual launch of new smart personal use equipment.

From marketing, this phenomenon is understood as a consequence of the spirit of customer satisfaction. Instead of a conspiracy of the big technology transnationals, this production pattern is justified under the argument that “there are people who keep buying it.” Initially, this would force companies to generate more and better products For your customers.

It may be that reality is in some middle point between both points of view. The truth is that at the same rate as the frantic demand for these products grows, electronic waste is generated that pollutes soil sediments and the subsoil, which will remain for centuries before it can disintegrate on the planet. Despite the efforts made by some companies to reduce its harmful ecological impact, the ravages remain.

