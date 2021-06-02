National teams
Schedule yourself! Date, time and where to see the date 7 of the Qualifiers
Jenny Gámez June 1, 2021, 04:19 pm
Check the schedule of duels that the South American teams will play.
Do not miss date 7 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and follow the matches LIVE on FUTBOLRED.
This is the complete agenda:
DATE 7
3 OF JUNE
Bolivia vs Venezuela
4:00 pm (Bolivia and Venezuela)
City: Lima
Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED
Uruguay vs Paraguay
7:00 pm (Uruguay)
6:00 pm (Paraguay
City: Montevideo
Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED
Peru vs Colombia
9:00 pm (Colombia and Peru)
City: Lima
TV: Caracol TV
Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED
Argentina vs Chile
9:00 pm (Argentina)
8:00 pm (Chile
City: Santiago del Estero
Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED
Brazil vs Ecuador
June 4th
9:30 pm (Brazil)
7:30 pm (Ecuador)
City: Porto Alegre
Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED