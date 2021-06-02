National teams



Schedule yourself! Date, time and where to see the date 7 of the Qualifiers



Jenny Gámez June 1, 2021, 04:19 pm

Check the schedule of duels that the South American teams will play.

Do not miss date 7 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and follow the matches LIVE on FUTBOLRED.

This is the complete agenda:

DATE 7

3 OF JUNE

Bolivia vs Venezuela

4:00 pm (Bolivia and Venezuela)

City: Lima

Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED

Uruguay vs Paraguay

7:00 pm (Uruguay)

6:00 pm (Paraguay

City: Montevideo

Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED

Peru vs Colombia

9:00 pm (Colombia and Peru)

City: Lima

TV: Caracol TV

Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED

Argentina vs Chile

9:00 pm (Argentina)

8:00 pm (Chile

City: Santiago del Estero

Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED

Brazil vs Ecuador

June 4th

9:30 pm (Brazil)

7:30 pm (Ecuador)

City: Porto Alegre

Minute by minute on FUTBOLRED