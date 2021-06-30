Schedule the quarterfinals of Euro 2020: schedules and TV of Spain – Switzerland and Belgium

06/30/2021 at 7:43 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Euro 2020 quarter-finals kick off after vibrant and surprising round of 16. The Spain of Luis Enrique, which defeated Croatia in extra time (3-5), faces difficult Switzerland, which banished the reigning world champion, France, in the penalty shoot-out. In the other game of the day, Belgium, which brought down the current European champions, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, will face an intractable Italy, who had to resort to 120 minutes to overcome a combative Austria.

Spain – Switzerland

Those of Luis Enrique knew how to suffer against Croatia, world runner-up, and achieved their ticket to the quarterfinals. A big mistake by Unai Simón put the tie uphill, but the Spaniards scored up to three goals to turn it around. The selection He did not know how to manage the advantage in the final section and the Balkans equalized the contest. In overtime, however, they did not lower their arms and they scored two goals in three minutes, the work of a worker Morata and Oyarzabal, who came from the bench. Spain showed great sobriety during the extra half hour and deservedly made their way to the next round.

Those of Vladimir Petkovic they gave the bell in front of the world champion, the France of Mbappé, Benzema or Griezmann, and they sneaked into the quarterfinals. The Helvetians equalized an adverse 1-3 and forced extra time until reaching the penalty shoot-out. They did not miss any launch and waited for the error of Kylian Mbappé, after a great intervention by Sommer. Switzerland, who qualified third in the group behind Italy and Wales in Group A, come in with a solid block image and a Granit Xhaka in immeasurable shape.

The Spain – Switzerland It will be played at the Krestovski Stadium (Saint Petersburg) from 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on the Telecinco channel and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Belgium – Italy

Roberto Martínez’s men lowered the current European champions by the minimum (1-0) and they will face an always complicated Italy. With the absolute confidence of the Federation, but with the resignation of Eden Hazard, the Belgians face the quarter-finals with the illusion of removing the spinet from the 2016 edition, when they fell precisely in this phase in front of a surprising Wales. A semifinalist in the last World Cup, Belgium is confident of displaying its best version and sealing its place in the next round.

Roberto Mancini’s men continue to be intractable and add up to a total of 31 games without knowing defeat. Intractable in the group stage with three wins in three games and no goals against, Italians had a harder time getting rid of Austria than put a team on the ropes that went from less to more in the game. The coach was right with the changes and got the ticket to the quarterfinals in extra time, not without suffering.

The Belgium – Italy will be played at the Allianz Arena from 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on the Telecinco channel and on the Diario SPORT website.