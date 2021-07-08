Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Copa América match

This Friday, the Colombian Selection is measured at Peru in the match for third place in the America Cup 2020, at the National Stadium of Brasilia. The meeting will be broadcast on Sky Sports at 7:00 p.m.

The Colombian National Team comes from losing to Argentina in a penalty shootout in which Martínez was the figure. Given the little importance of the meeting and with several players with a long season, some changes are expected in the starting eleven.

Probable alignment of Colombia:

David Ospina (P), Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar, Luis Fernando Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré Duvan Zapata

For its part, the Ricardo Gareca it was one step away from matching what was done in 2019. Peru will try to get that third place, knowing that it could serve as motivation for the qualifiers.

Peru likely lineup:

Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva, Santiago Ormeño