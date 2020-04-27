Rafael Nadal debuts today Monday in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, a charity cyber tournament that will be held from April 27 to 30 and has 32 participants from both the ATP and the WTA.

The tournament is organized with a preliminary phase of four groups with four players in each, whose matches will be played between the 27th and the 28th. The first two will qualify for the quarterfinals, scheduled for the 29th, while the day 30 the semifinals and the final will be resolved.

This Monday, April 27 The inaugural edition of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro online tournament will begin at 3:00 p.m.. The matches will last approximately 15 minutes and today a total of 24 matches will be counted. The people in charge of raising the curtain will be Diego Schwartzman and David Ferrer, who returns to the circuit in this new virtual version.

Men’s Group 1 has two matches scheduled. Starting at 3:30 p.m. Rafa Nadal will face the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov, while Benoit Paire and Andy Murray will do so around 16:15.

In Group 2, the duels between Diego Schwartzman and John Isner will also take place at 16:45 and the Argentine will return to face Dominic Thiem at 19:45.

Group 3 anticipates great duels at the Manolo Santana Stadium. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini will play an interesting clash at 17:15. At 17:45 again the Italian will jump onto the track to face Frances Tiafoe. At 18:45 pm Tsitsipas and Kei Nishikori will meet on Madrid clay, while the Japanese and Tiafoe will cross at 20:15.

Finally, Group 4 will live its opening match at 18:15 with David Goffin and Lucas Pouille. Mutua Madrid Open 2018 champion Alexander Zverev will have his first turn at 19:15 p.m. against Karen Khachanov and will return to the track at 20:45 to play against Pouille.

For its part, the female team is prepared to debut at 15:15 with Carla Suárez, the only Spanish woman in the cartel, and Belinda Bencic. Also in Group 1, Karolina Pliskova and Fiona Ferro will play their first match at 15:45. As for Group 2, Johanna Konta and Sorana Cirstea will open fire at 16:30. An hour later, at 17:30, the Romanian will return to face Elina Svitolina. And at 19:30 it will be time for Victoria Azarenka and Konta to seek victory.

Group 3 will not debut until 19:00 pm with the expected return of Caroline Wozniacki, finalist in 2009, and Kristina Mladenovic, finalist in 2017. At 18:30, the Danish will again have to play against Bianca Andreescu. And at 21:00 Andreescu and Madison Keys will close themselves.

Finally, Group 4 will be the busiest with four games. At 17:00 Angelique Kerber will fight for her first win with Donna Vekic. Again, the German at 18:00 will have to face each other with the champion last year Kiki Bertens. At 18:30 it will be the scheduled time for the stellar duel between Vekic and Eugenie Bouchard, and at 20:00 Bertens and Bouchard will end the activity of this group.