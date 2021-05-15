SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD AND WHERE TO SEE FREE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of Wrestlemania Backlash, The event will be held in Tampa, Florida, this Sunday, May 16.

PREVIOUS

Wwe come back with a PPV after offering two unforgettable nights at the Show of Shows. This Sunday, May 16, it will take place WrestleMania Backlash where old rivalries will take center stage.

One of the Superstars most recognized by the WWE Universe, Cesaro, will have the opportunity to go for the Roman Reigns Universal Championship; while Bobbly Lashley to face Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to defend the crown of the WWE Championship.

The female talent will have as stars the current champion of RAW, Rhea Ripley, who will go against Asuka and The Queen, Charlotte Flair; and for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca belair Y Bayley they will leave everything in the ring to get glory.

The Mysterio, the duo made up of King and his son Dominick, will lift up Latinos when they face Robert Roode Y Dolph ziggler for the Blue Brand Couples Championship.

Billboard

Official billboard

Universal Championship: Roman Reings vs. Cesaro

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun strowman

RAW Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte flair

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio

Damian Priest vs. The Miz in a Lumberjack match

DATE:

May 16, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5:30 pm

Chile: 6:30 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7:30 pm

STADIUM:

Tampa Bay, United States

TRANSMISSION

WWE Network, Star Channel

Show Player