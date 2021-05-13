SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD AND WHERE TO SEE FREE UFC 262, OLIVEIRA VS CHANDLER

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of UFC 262, Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler, for the lightweight scepter, the contest will take place in the Toyota Center, Houston United States, the Saturday, May 15.

This weekend will begin a new era in the lightweight division in the UFC, the Brazilian, Charles Oliveira, will face the American, Michael Chandler, for the title he left vacant, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Was the UFC right to give you the title fight? Why was Justin Gaethje treated like trash? Will the challenger rise to the title of the fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?

The fight between Oliveira and Chandler looks attractive, this after what both showed in their last fights, the Brazilian will look for a more technical fight, looking for the mistake of his opponent, while Chandler will go out to unload everything in the first rounds and with it look for the knockout.

Billboard

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Lightweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo Flyweight

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Featherweight

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz Middleweight

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell Bantamweight

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Flyweight

DATE:

May 15, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 5 pm

Chile: 6 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 7 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 9 pm

Chile: 10 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 11 pm

STADIUM:

Toyota Center, Houston United States

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, FOX SPORTS (Preliminaries), Star Channel (Stellar)

