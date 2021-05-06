SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD AND WHERE TO SEE FOR FREE, CANELO VS SAUNDERS

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of box, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez vs. BJ Saunders, the contest will take place in the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, the Saturday May 8th.

PREVIOUS

We are a few days away from the second presentation of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez This year, the first one left a bad taste in our mouths, but we trust that against the British Billy joe saunders things are different.

Now Billy joe Saunders is next on the list and this May 8 the 168-pound belts of the WBC, WBA and WBO, But what makes this fight special besides that it will be on a patriotic date for Mexicans.

It is the combination of styles, Saunders He is a natural counter-puncher, throughout his career in the ring he has shown to have a very powerful left foot, he does not usually travel the ring much and sometimes he uses the clinch to get out of trouble.

While Canelo It is totally different, it tends to propose a lot of combat, it attacks the soft areas of its rivals very well, it even applies a good combination of low attack and suddenly boom releases the right.

Billboard

Saúl Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders for the WBA and WBC Canelo and WBO Saunders crowns.

• Frank Sánchez vs. Nagy Aguilera

• Edwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama for the WBO lightweight flyweight crown.

• Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho for the WBA intercontinental crown from Conway.

• Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza

• Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek

• Marc Castro vs. To be announced

DATE:

May 08, 2021

SCHEDULE:

19:00 in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Peru

19:00 in Chile and Venezuela

20:00 in Argentina and Uruguay

STADIUM:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, TUDN, TV Azteca, Combate Space

Show Player