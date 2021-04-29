SCHEDULE, BILLBOARD AND WHERE TO SEE FOR FREE, ANDY RUIZ VS CHRIS ARREOLA

We tell you how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch live AND FREE the function of box, Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola, the contest will take place in the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, the Saturday May 1st.
Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. will fight heavyweight action Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola in the main event of an all-Mexican boxing show on sSaturday, May 1.
Andy ruiz He is back in boxing and this weekend he will step into the ring against Chris Arreola, while that happens, the former heavyweight monarch, revealed the messages he sent to Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez to ask for his help.
A few days after the fight between the former heavyweight monarch, Andy Ruiz, and his challenger, Chris Arreola, the war of declarations continues to rise in tone, which draws a lot of attention from the fans and that could be a war in the ring.
Billboard
Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola
Erislandy Lara vs Thomas LaManna
Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota
Eduardo Ramírez vs Isaac Avelar
Omar Figueroa vs Abel Ramos
Jesus Ramos vs Javier Molina
Adrián Granados vs José Luis Sánchez
DATE:
May 1, 2021
SCHEDULE:
21:00 in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador and Peru
22:00 in Chile and Venezuela
23:00 in Argentina and Uruguay
STADIUM:
Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
TRANSMISSION
ESPN, TUDN, TV Azteca, Combate Space
