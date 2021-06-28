Schedule and where to watch your quarterfinal match

06/28/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Heart attack. This is the only way to describe the confrontation that Spain Y Croatia have starred in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020, where multiple comebacks gave us the most exciting and goal-filled game of our competition. However, only one selection could advance and that, finally, it was that of Luis Enrique, who are already waiting for their rival for the quarterfinals.

Among these, only two options arise as possibilities to meet La Roja in the next instance of the continental competition: France Y Swiss. A priori, the Gauls are favorites to claim victory, so that It is estimated that the current world champion will face the national team to contend for access to the semifinals. However, as already seen with Netherlands Y Czech Republic, anything can happen, and we are only a matter of hours to find out.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPANISH QUARTER-FINAL MATCH AT THE EURO

To summarize, the participation of Spain in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals will take place this Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Telecinco Y My TV.