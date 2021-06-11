Schedule and where to watch Wales – Switzerland, Denmark – Finland and Belgium on TV

06/11/2021

On at 11:03 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Eurocup starts for the national teams of Wales and Switzerland, from group A, next Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. CET (13.00 GMT) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, in Azerbaijan. They will also do so for Denmark and Finland (6:00 p.m. CET / 4:00 p.m. GMT) and Belgium and Russia (9:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 p.m. GMT), of group B.

Wales – Switzerland

Those of Robert Page and those of Vladimir Petkovic will put the finishing touch to the first day of group A, which will start on Friday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) between Italy and Turkey, and it can be followed in Cuatro and on the SPORT newspaper website.

The Welsh come to the big date of the summer with the illusion of repeating what they achieved in Euro 2016, where they reached the semifinals in what was their first participation in one of the most anticipated football events. He suffered more than expected, but finally Page’s team will be in this year’s edition. The great claim is undoubtedly Gareth Bale: the winger is the undisputed leader of the Welsh bloc. Although other names also stand out such as Ben davies or Ramsey.

The Swiss, on the other hand, cling to the great work of Bosnian Petkovic, in office since 2014. Italy is the big favorite to occupy the first place of the group, but the second place is very open: Wales, Switzerland and Turkey look for the ticket for the final phase. In the Swiss team, names such as those of Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaquiri or Haris Seferovic.

Denmark – Finland

Those of Kasper Hjulmand and those of Markku Kanerva will kick off the first day of group B at the Parken Stadion in Copenaghe, Denmark, starting at 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) and It can also be followed in Cuatro and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

The Danes are a very compact team, although In recent months he seems to have lost that reliability that led him to the last 16 of the last World Cup. They put Croatia on the ropes, which would reach the final, but for this European Championship it presents more doubts. The scheme is immovable (4-2-3-1) and everything will depend on its great star, Christian Eriksen, and the second-line figures: Hojberg, Kjaer or Wass.

The Nordics make their debut on a big date for the first time in their history. They had never before qualified for a European Championship or a World Cup, but a priori it is one of the selections weakest in the group and in the tournament. The most prominent figure is that of the former Sevilla player, now in Norwich, Teemu pukki, a born scorer at 30 years old and 75 times international.

Belgium – Russia

Those of Roberto Martínez and those of Stanislav Cherchesov close the first day of group B at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, starting at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT). The highlight of the day can be followed on Telecinco and on the Diario SPORT website.

The Belgians are, by far, one of the favorite teams to go far in this European Championship. The string of names scares: Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku … and Eden Hazard. The madridista arrives at the European event with many doubts after a convulsive year at Real Madrid with injuries. He should have no problem qualifying as the first of the group.

The Russians arrive endorsed by their great World Cup as host in 2018: only a fateful penalty shootout against Croatia kept them from the semifinals of the World Cup. Much of that team remains in this Eurocup, where Aleksandr Golovin leads as the great star. Those from the east are looking for the shadow of Belgium and to qualify for the final phase of the tournament.