Schedule and where to watch Tsitsipas on TV

Stefanos Tsitsipas Y Andrey Rublev star in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 Grand Final 2021, the first tournament of this category of the season on clay.

Two young men from the Next Gen looking for their first title of Masters 1000 face to face in the Principality of Monaco, where neither Nadal neither Djokovic they have surprisingly reached the semifinals. Rublev surpassed Nadal in the quarterfinals by 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, where the Balearic broke his service up to seven times.

The Russian in the semifinals maintained the excellent line shown in the quarterfinals and beat the Norwegian in two sets Casper ruud for 6-3, 7-5. The young man Ruud He also reached his second consecutive Masters 1000 clay court semi-final, his specialty, after reaching that round last season in Rome.

Rublev, which has had a more demanding table than Tsitsipas, wants to achieve the title where, like his Greek rival, it is not where better tennis tends to display. The young Hellenic, for his part, comes from passing over Daniel evans in the semifinals for 6-2, 6-1.

Tsitsipas has had a more accessible path than that of Rublev, so there can be two questions; that the Greek reaches the final fresher, but also with a lower demand. Stefanos beat Davidovich in the quarterfinals, in a match in which the Spaniard was injured in the first set.

The face to face between both players shows great parity, with tie at three wins. Tsitsipas, number 5 in the ATP, has a greater record, as he is champion of the ATP Nitto Finals in 2019 and has also reached the Grand Slam semifinals three times (twice in Australia, once at Roland Garros).

Rublev, number 8, has more titles than Tsitsipas (8 by 5 of the Greek), but of a lower category. In previous matches, both players have met twice on clay.

Rublev he won the ATP 500 final in Hamburg 2020 (the Russian is a great success in tournaments in this category), by a close 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Tsitsipas, shortly after they took their revenge in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros by a clear 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. The match, therefore, is very open between two top ten of the Next Gen looking for your first Masters 1000.

When is Tsitsipas – Rublev played?

The game is played Today, Sunday, April 18, at 2.30 p.m.

Where to see the Tsitsipas – Rublev?

The encounter can be seen by LET’S GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus. You can follow the game live on the Mundo Deportivo website.