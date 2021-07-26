Schedule and where to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympics games: Tuesday, July 27

This Tuesday, July 27, the second round matches in the men’s team of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while in the feminine, we will already have the first quarter-finalists of the table. We will have to be very attentive to that Tiafoe-Tsitsipas, first turn. The American has already killed the Greek at Wimbledon. Nishikori and Sachwartzman will be other men to watch this Tuesday. In women, we will have several very interesting duels such as the Osaka-Vondrousova, the Svitolina-Sakkari and the Bencic-Krejcikova, just like him Badosa-Podoroska, Sorribes-Pavlyuchenkova and the Muguruza-Van Uytvanck.

Here you have the order of play of the main tracks (local time in Tokyo), being able to access their streaming through the Eurosport app or the Eurosport Player if you read us from Spain, and through ESPN in Latin America.