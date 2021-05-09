Schedule and where to watch the Zverev on TV

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini face in the Madrid Masters 1000 Grand Final. The German starts as a favorite against the Italian, in a top 10 duel that is expected to be even, since both are great servers and whoever manages to do more damage from the rest can be the winner.

Sascha zverev, look for your second title in the Madrid Masters 1000, in a duel between the top ten where the German starts as a favorite, since he already has three titles in this category. In addition to this tournament, which he won in 2018 at Dominic Thiem, has won in 2017 the Masters 1000 of Rome to Novak Djokovic and the Masters 1000 of Canada against Roger Federer.

In addition to these twisted ones, Zverev, current ATP number 6, is the champion of the ATP Nitto Finals also in 2017, where he again defeated Djokovic. Now, you will face a BerrettinI arrived in a great moment of form, since in addition to winning the ATP 250 Belgrade has reached this final brilliantly, by beating the Norwegian Casper ruud by 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev takes an immaculate tournament, since he eliminated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, while in the semifinals he again defeated Dominic Thiem by 6-3, 6-4. The service of the German seems like a fundamental weapon thanks to the height of Madrid, a weapon that is also indispensable in the game of Berrettini, in addition to his powerful right hand.

Zverev It usually stands out on the reverse side, but it will also have to be successful in the return, like the Italian, since it should be decided in the details.

The head-to-head between both players is 2-1 in favor of Sascha zverev. On clay they have met twice, both in the Rome Masters 1000. In the 2018 edition, the German won 7-5, 6-2, while in the 2019 edition the Italian won the victory. Matteo berrettini, by 7-5, 7-5.

Berrettini, top 10 of the ATP ranking, will play his first final of a tournament of this category. In addition to the title in Belgrade, the transalpine tennis player has won three of his four clay court titles, with the ATP 250 from Budapest in 2019 and that of Gstaad in 2018.

When is Zverev – Berrettini played?

The game is played today, Sunday, May 9, at 6.30 p.m.

Where to see the Zverev – Berrettini?

The encounter can be seen by La1 from TVE and by GO (8), platform channel Movistar Plus. You can follow all the information about the match by Mundo Deportivo website.