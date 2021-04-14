Schedule and where to watch the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana on TV

04/14/2021

Act. At 12:11 CEST

This Wednesday, April 14, the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana starts in its 2021 edition and, from SPORT, we want you not to miss any details. The Spanish test runs from today until April 5 and ends on Saturday April 18.

SCHEDULES AND TV TO SEE THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY RETURN

You can see all the stages live, exclusively, on the payment channel Eurosport, available on the DAZN platform. We detail the broadcast schedules for each of the five stages.

April 14, Stage 1: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CET)

April 15, Stage 2: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CET)

April 16, Stage 3: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CET)

April 17, Stage 4: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CET)

April 18, Stage 5: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (CET)

In addition, you will be able to follow all the last minute information about the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana 2021 from SPORT. Every day we will offer you the profile and route of the stage, the best summary and all the classifications updated tests.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY RETURN STAGES 2021

First stage (April 14): Elche-Ondara (159.5 kilometers)

Second stage (April 15): Alicante-Alicante (179 kilometers)

Third stage (April 16): Torrent-Dos Aguas (Alto de la Reina) (160.5 kilometers)

Fourth stage (April 17): Xilxes-Almenara (21.2 kilometers (time trial)

Fifth stage (April 18): Paterna-Valencia (95.2 kilometers)