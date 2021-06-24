schedule and where to watch the stages on TV

06/24/2021

On at 15:41 CEST

The Tour de France is one of the three great events of the year in professional cycling and, from SPORT, we are offering you the most complete coverage with our direct reports so that you do not miss details of the French event in its 2021 edition.

This Saturday, June 26, and until Sunday July 18, the 2021 Tour de France will be held, the great annual cycling event that returns to the usual dates after the displacement to September that it suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic. With a France where the mask is no longer mandatory on the street and without curfews or movement limitations It is expected that this year the fans will once again occupy the roads where the test will travel. However, television is the great alternative to follow the tour without leaving home.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

WHERE TO SEE THE 2021 TOUR OF FRANCE ON TV?

At the level of Spain, the Tour can be seen on two channels, Spanish Television Y Eurosport. TVE will offer the race through Teledeporte and once the newscast ends, it will move the broadcast, the key days, to La 1. The comments will correspond to Carlos de Andrés Y Pedro Delgado, which will always be supported by a guest linked to Spanish cycling. TVE will connect with the stages 75 minutes after starting according to the stipulated contract.

🤩 The Champs-Elysées are ready to receive the # TDF2021 champion on July 18 Who will get the 💛 this year? pic.twitter.com/BARuJvrvt0 – Tour de France ES (@letour_es) June 19, 2021

Eurosport will give the stages in full. At the beginning it will have the comments of Juan Clavijo Y Saúl de Miguel, while for the final part the broadcast will be conducted by Javier Ares, Alberto counter Y Juan Antonio Flecha.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the last minute information about the Tour de France from SPORT. Every day we will offer you the profile and the route of the stage, the best summary, statements of the protagonists and all updated classifications from the test.

TIMETABLE STAGES TOUR OF FRANCE

Stage 1. From Brest to Landerneau (198.7 kilometers). Saturday, June 26 at 10:10 a.m.

Stage 2. From Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne (193.5 km.). Sunday June 27 at 11:20 am.

Stage 3. Lorient to Pontivy (182.9 km.). Monday, June 28 at 11:20 am.

Stage 4. From Redon to Fougères (150.5 km.). Tuesday, June 29 at 11:23 a.m.

Stage 5. From Changé to Laval Espace Mayenne (27.2 km.). Wednesday June 30 at 10:45 a.m.

Stage 6. From Tours to Châteauroux (161 km.). Thursday, July 1 at 11:55 am.

Stage 7. From Vierzon / Le Creusot (249.5 km.) Friday, July 2 at 11:00.

Stage 8. From Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand (151 km.). Saturday, July 3 at 11:10 am.

Stage 9. From Cluses to Tignes (145 km.). Sunday, July 4 at 11:00.

Stage 10. From Albertville to Valence (191 km.). Tuesday, July 6 at 11:05 a.m.

Stage 11. From Sorgues to Malaucèce (199 km.). Wednesday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Stage 12. From Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes (159.5 km.). Thursday, July 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Stage 13. From Nîmes to Carcassonne (220 km.). Friday, July 9 at 10:05 a.m.

Stage 14. From Carcassone to Quillan (184 km.). Saturday, July 10 at 10:25 a.m.

Stage 15. From Céret / Andorre-La-Vielle (191.5 km.). Sunday, July 11 at 10:20 am.

Stage 16. From Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens (169 km.). Tuesday, July 13 at 11:05 a.m.

Stage 17. Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col Du Portet (178.5 km.) Wednesday, July 14 at 09:50 am.

Stage 18. From Pau to Luz Ardiden (130 km.) Thursday, July 15 at 11:35 am.

Stage 19. From Mourenx to Libourne (207 km.) Friday, July 16 at 10:20 am.

Stage 20. From Libourne / Saint-Emilion (CRI) (30.8 km.) Saturday, July 17 at 11:40 am.

Stage 21. From Chatou to Paris Champs-Élysées (108.5 km.) Sunday, July 18 at 2:15 p.m.