Schedule and where to watch the sixth Suns game on TV

Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks faces are seen again in the sixth game of the la NBA Playoff Finals series. The series can end in this showdown number six, where the Bucks delivered a tremendous blow to the Los Angeles Pavilion. Suns.

The team of Milwaukee has managed to turn the series around, which returns to the field of the Bucks with 3-2 in the tie and the first of the two match balls of what they will have to be NBA champions. In the fifth meeting they won with suffering by 119-123, where a devastating second quarter of 24-43 allowed the moose to overcome, who had reached the end of the first quarter up to 16 points down.

Phoenix suns is on the edge and no longer has the field factor in its favor, in addition to the mental aspect completely in favor of some Bucks they were 2-0 down. Thus, the team of Buldenhozer I knew that this tie was long and that is how they are competing.

Even though Phoenix Suns win their first two home games with clarity (by 118-105 the first and in the second they repeated a similar scenario, with a victory by 118-108), the Bucks They did not hesitate and have chained three victories in a row to be able to close the tie at home, the Fiserv Forum.

It should be noted above the rest once again to Giannis Antetokoumpo, that went up to 32 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. It was also seconded by a brilliant Khris middleton, who got away with 29 points and 7 rebounds, every time Jrue Holiday scored 27, so the performance of the three great moose offensive struts was too much for the Suns and they took a vital victory at home.

On the part of the Suns, in this fifth game he stood out again above the others Devin Booker, that went up to 40 points. Chris paul added a double – double of 21 points and 11 assists, as well as Dendre ayton that added 20 points and 10 rebounds. 7 points Heading into this sixth game, where they need to win to stay alive in these Finals, the Suns they will have to give the best of themselves at home, where it has cost them the most in the Playoffs

Schedule of the sixth game of the series between Phoenix Suns- Milwaukee Bucks

This sextn NBA Finals game can be seen in the early morning from seas 20 to Wednesday July 21, at 3.00 hours

Where to watch the sixth game of the series between Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks?

The sixth match of the final series between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks can be seen through the channels Movistar Sports (53) and GO (8), platform Movistar Plus. You can follow all the information about the series and the playoffs of the NBA by Mundo Deportivo website.