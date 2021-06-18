Schedule and where to watch the second round of the 2021 US Open golf on TV

The US Open, third Grand slam of the season, this Friday lives its second day of competition in Torrey pines, on San Diego. The main players on the planet seek access to the weekend, which will open the doors for the best to fight for the title.

The tournament is experiencing a second day of competition, which is reached after a delay in the duration of the initial round. A dense layer of fog that covered the field this Thursday forced the start of the tournament to be delayed for an hour and a half. The last men who started their participation and who could not complete their initial round due to lack of light are scheduled to conclude their first round this Friday.

The first day left great sensations for several of the men who competed in the morning shift. The American Russell henley it was the best with a -4. With six birdies and two bogeys, he achieved the most outstanding card on a difficult day.

In it he also highlighted Rafa Cabrera Bello, with a great round of -3, to stay in the wake of the leader, in the absence of the afternoon shift. The canary will try to stay in the front positions on the second day.

It had an irregular start but it grew with the passage of the holes. Jon rahm. The Basque player reappeared after testing positive for coronavirus and was in the top 20 after his first holes. He will try to continue in the fight on the second day to have options for the weekend.

He struggled to stay on par in the early part of his lap Sergio garcia. The 2017 Augusta Masters champion is trying this week to regain the good feelings in Grand Slam, as he has been lacking in the last tournaments of this category, in which he has been resisted cuts.

The first day left many problems for many players. More than a hundred of the 156 who took part in the tournament were above par with their lap either well advanced or completed. The fight will continue this Friday.

US Open second round schedule

The second round of US Open will start at 15.45 hours in Spanish peninsular time

Schedule of the main matches of the second round of the US Open

16.29 Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink and Paul Casey

16.29 Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau

16.40 Adam Scott, Sergio garcia and Bubba Watson

16.40 Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth

16.51 Marc Leishman, Jon rahm and Patrick Reed

16.51 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose

22.03 Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Harris English

22.14 Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry

22.14 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka

22.25 Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland

22.36 Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson and Gary Woodland

22.36 Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Phil Mickelson

23.20 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk and Sung Kang

Where to watch the second round of the US Open?

The second round of US Open can be seen by Movistar Golf (57), platform dial Movistar Plus. The preview of the day is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm and the live broadcast of the second round, at 8 pm, until the end of the day. In addition, the competition can also be seen by another dial of Movistar Plus, LET’S GO (8), which will begin its broadcast at 11:30 p.m., until approximately 0.15.