Time and how to watch Barcelona on television – Athletic Club de la Liga Santander

Barcelona and Athletic Club They face this Tuesday at the Camp Nou in the match corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Santander League. Those of Quique Setién, after their draw against Sevilla, will seek a victory to put pressure on the Real Madrid, who is the leader of the table after his victory at Reale Arena against Real Sociedad.