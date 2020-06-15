Soccer in Spain is back on track and will no longer stop until July. The Barcelona roll this Tuesday June 16 and this time he will do it in his temple, at home, before a Leganes Needed points to get out of the relegation well before their permanence in the Santander League. The leader will return today to Camp Nou since 22:00 hours in a match that will referee Martinez Munuera and that it will be broadcast on television by Movistar LaLiga. You will also have live minute-by-minute comments on the website of OK DAILY.

The Barca demonstrated this Saturday before the Majorca which is just as good three months later. The roller took little time to activate and then everything was up for the first contact with the new sport normal. Once again, he will face an opponent who struggles not to descend, who needs to score and who will seek to scratch each play.

Quique Setién you will have to move the eleven yes or yes. Jordi Alba meets yellow cycle and will be low. Junior point to eleven. Liked Braithwaite on the Son Moix lawn and may be an alternative to a dreamy trident that did not match on the lawn yet. Before the cucumbers, the MSG, like other players like Arthur, Semedo or Lenglet Of start.

For his part, the Leganes arrives after falling against Valladolid in a game marked by errors and in which only Oscar was able to score from the penalty spot. The Mexican has a lot to measure Aguirre to tickle this Barça. It has practically all of its staff available and it remains to be seen how it starts in the Camp Nou, if you modify a scheme that habit to turn.

The Barcelona – Leganés of day 29 will be televised through Movistar LaLiga and you can also follow the minute by minute of today’s Santander League match Barcelona-Leganés on the website of OK DAILY.