He Barcelona He wants to return to the path of victory against his public, after a new stumbling block as a visitor, against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán. Barcelona lost options in the fight for the Santander League title due to their draw against Sevilla (0-0) in Nervión and today they receive on Tuesdayl Camp Nou to Athletic Club, a hard bone that will measure the level of the Messi, Suarez and company.

The game, again in a week-long day of domestic competition, is held today Tuesday at 22:00, a schedule that Barça has already lived in the return of football after the break due to the coronavirus. The team led by Quique Setién plays, one more day, ahead of his great rival in the fight for the League, Real Madrid, who faces Mallorca on Wednesday, also at night.

The clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club can be followed through Movistar +, with two active channels for your visit, in which you can choose whether to watch the encounter with the special sound effects and stands proposed by the League or following the real atmosphere of the Camp Nou, without fans due to the health emergency. You can also follow the minute by minute of Barcelona – Athletic through the website of OK DAILY.

Quique Setién could touch various elements of the eleven The game against Sevilla started, but a revolution is not expected, taking into account the important moment that Barça is experiencing in the fight for the League. Even so, we could see from the beginning and for the first time after the break the culé magic trident, formed by Griezmann, Messi and Luis Suárez.

What time does Barcelona-Athletic play?

Spain: 06/23/2020 10:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 06/23/2020 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 06/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 06/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 06/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Chile: 06/23/2020 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 06/23/2020 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 06/23/2020 5:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 06/23/2020 1:00 p.m.

New York: 06/23/2020 4:00 p.m.

Who umpires Barcelona-Athletic?

Jesús Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee)

Where do Barcelona-Athletic televise?

Spain: Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + El Partidazo

Argentina: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Brazil: ESPN Brazil

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, futboTV Canada, beIN Sports XTRA

Chile: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Colombia: ESPN Colombia, DIRECTV Play Sur

Costa Rica: SKY HD

Ecuador: ESPN Play Sur

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports CONNECT, Free

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: SKY HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: SKY HD

Panama: SKY HD

Paraguay: ESPN Sur

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, fuboTV

Uruguay: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Venezuela: ESPN Play Sur

Where is Barcelona-Athletic played?

Camp Nou (Barcelona, ​​Spain)