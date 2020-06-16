The Barcelona roll again today Tuesday June 16 and this time he will do it at the Camp Nou, before a Leganes he needs points to get out of the relegation well before his permanence in the Santander League. Barcelona, ​​leader of the competition will return today to Camp Nou since 22:00 hours in a match that will referee Martinez Munuera and that it will be broadcast on television by Movistar LaLiga. You will also have live minute-by-minute comments on the website of OK DAILY.

The Barca demonstrated this Saturday before the Majorca which is just as good three months later. The roller took little time to activate and then everything was up for the first contact with the new sport normal. Once again, he will face an opponent who struggles not to descend, who needs to score and who will seek to scratch each play.

Quique Setién you will have to move the eleven yes or yes. Jordi Alba meets yellow cycle and will be low. Junior point to eleven. Liked Braithwaite on the Son Moix lawn and may be an alternative to a dreamy trident that did not match on the lawn yet. Before the cucumbers, the MSG, like other players like Arthur, Semedo or Lenglet Of start.

For his part, the Leganes arrives after falling against Valladolid in a game marked by errors and in which only Oscar was able to score from the penalty spot. The Mexican has a lot to measure Aguirre to tickle this Barça. It has practically all of its staff available and it remains to be seen how it starts in the Camp Nou, if you modify a scheme that habit to turn.

The Barcelona – Leganés of day 29 will be televised through Movistar LaLiga and you can also follow the minute by minute of today’s Santander League match Barcelona-Leganés on the website of OK DAILY.

What time does Barcelona – Leganés play?

Spain: 06/16/2020 10:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 06/16/2020 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 06/16/2020 15:00.

Colombia: 06/16/2020 15:00.

Peru: 06/16/2020 15:00.

Chile: 06/16/2020 16:00.

Venezuela: 06/16/2020 16:00.

Uruguay: 06/16/2020 5:00 p.m.

The Angels: 06/16/2020 13:00.

NY: 06/16/2020 16:00.

Where is Barcelona played – Leganés

Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Where does Barcelona – Leganés televise?

Spain: Movistar LaLiga, Mitele Plus

Germany: DAZN

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Brazil: ESPN Brazil

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Chile: DIRECTV Sports

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports

Costa Rica: SKY Sports

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports

France: beIN Sports MAX 6

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW, DAZN

Mexico: SKY Sports

Nicaragua: SKY Sports

Holland: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Panama: SKY Sports

Paraguay: Tigo Sports +

Peru: DIRECTV Sports

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Russia: Матч! Футбол 1

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports

Who umpires Barcelona – Leganés?

Juan Martínez Munuera (Valencian Committee)

Possible alignments of Barcelona – Leganés

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Junior; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann and Suárez.

Leganes: Cuellar; Rosales, Chidozie, Omeruo, Silva; Amadou, Rubén Pérez, Roque Mesa; Assalé, Carrillo and Kevin.