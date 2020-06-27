He Barcelona visit the Balaídos stadium today to measure the Celta Vigo, in duel corresponding to the Matchday 32 of the Santander League. Today’s Celta – Barcelona match can be seen on television from 17:00 (one hour less in the Canary Islands) today Saturday June 27 through the Movistar La Liga channel or live online on the OKDIARIO website, with minute by minute and the goals of the duel between Galicians and Catalans.

Those of Quique Setién visit the Balaídos stadium today without margin of error. He Barcelona you need all three points before him Celtic to put pressure on Real Madrid that hours later they will defend the leadership against Espanyol. It will not be an easy match for the Barça team, since Celta de Vigo is having a good time and has been reinforced with the arrival of Nolito, who could enjoy his first start after leaving from the bench in the last two games and score from a penalty.

The Galician team has set itself the objective of moving away from the relegation zone and for the moment the results are accompanying. Despite the defeat conceded by the minimum against Villarreal in the resumption of the League, the Celta Vigo He has added seven points in successive meetings to get away with them from the relegation zone. In addition, he has done it scoring seven goals and leaving the goal to zero in the successive matches.

He Barcelona, who remade after the puncture at Sánchez Pizjuan with a victory at Camp Nou against Athletic, remains unconvinced with his game and is urged by the need to win Celta Vigo To avoid that Real Madrid -with whom he is tied in points but with the average goal against-, take distance. Quique Setién could repeat with the trident Messi – Griezmann – Suárez or give entrance to Ansu Fati.

What time does Celta-Barcelona play?

Spain: 06/27/2020 5:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 06/27/2020 12:00 p.m.

Mexico: 06/27/2020 10:00 hours.

Colombia: 06/27/2020 10:00 hours.

Peru: 07/27/2020 10:00 hours.

Chile: 07/27/2020 11:00 hours.

Venezuela: 06/27/2020 11:00 hours.

Uruguay: 06/27/2020 12:00 p.m.

Los Angeles: 06/27/2020 06:00.

New York: 06/27/2020 11:00 hours.