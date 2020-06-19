Even with the hangover from Matchday 29, the Santander League It does not stop and today, Friday June 19, one of the great games that can be seen today in our football is played. The Seville – Barcelona It is presented as a decisive meeting in the upper part, between the third classified and the leader of the Santander League. The Sevilla – Barcelona match is played at the Sánchez Pizjuán today, Friday, at 10:00 p.m., and will be refereed by José Luis González González.

The Seville has managed to stay in third position, after a victory and a draw after the break. After beating Betis in the derby, they saw the three points escape Levante at the last minute, with an unfortunate own goal by Diego Carlos. Now, they seek to settle in the Champions zone against a Barça that seeks to hit the table in the face of the fight for the title.

Those of Setién arrive after a comfortable but controversial victory against Leganés. The Catalans are not showing their best face in this return. However, they remain at the top of the Santander League standings. To continue being so, they must make the best of themselves against a team from Seville that is very difficult to find tickling in defense.

The Seville – Barcelona of Liga Santander will be televised through Movistar LaLiga and you can also follow the minute by minute of today’s Santander League match on the website of OK DAILY.

What time does Sevilla – Barcelona play?

Spain: 06/19/2020 10:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 06/19/2020 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 06/19/2020 15:00.

Colombia: 06/19/2020 15:00.

Peru: 06/19/2020 15:00.

Chile: 06/19/2020 16:00.

Venezuela: 06/19/2020 16:00.

Uruguay: 06/19/2020 5:00 p.m.

The Angels: 06/19/2020 1:00 p.m.

NY: 06/19/2020 16:00.

Who umpires Sevilla – Barcelona?

José Luis González González (Castilian-Leonese Committee)

Where does Sevilla – Barcelona televise?

Spain: Movistar LaLiga

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Brazil: FOX Premium

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, futboTV Canada, beIN Sports XTRA

Chile: DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Costa Rica: SKY HD

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Deportes

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports CONNECT, Free

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW, DAZN

Mexico: SKY HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: SKY HD

Holland: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Panama: SKY HD

Paraguay: TigoSports +

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, fuboTV

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Play Deportes

Where is Sevilla – Barcelona played?

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium (Seville)